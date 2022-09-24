Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st

The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am.

Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must be present. Donations will be accepted for the Youth Education Fund. Flights will be from 8:00 am to Noon, as weather conditions permit.

Other organizations expected at the Fly-In include the Chillicothe Fire Department, Local Law Enforcement, and LifeFlight Eagle.

Share this: Tweet



