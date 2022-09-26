CHS Boys Soccer Loses 2, Ties 1 At Moberly Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team played in the Moberly Tournament over the weekend and came away with an 0-2-1 record.

The Hornets played MMA in their first game and lost 5-4. Chillicothe was outshot 15-9 on the evening. Jacob Adams had 2 goals, and Gabe Hansen and Jackson Reeter each had one.

In game 2, the Hornets fell against Wright City by a score of 3-0. Chillicothe lost the shot battle 13-11 in their second loss of the weekend.

The final game of the weekend was a battle. Chillicothe squared off with Moberly and the Hornets outshot the Spartans 18-11. The game was back and forth all evening long, and finished in a 3-3 tie. Sam Reeter had two goals for the Hornets along with one from Wyatt Brandsgaard.

Chillicothe Boys Soccer is back in action Tuesday when they host Kirksville at 5 pm.

