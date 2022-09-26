Trenton Bridge Work On US 65 Begins October 10th

The US 65 bridge over Highway 6 in Trenton will be reduced to a single lane, beginning October 10th. Capital Paving and Construction is awarded the project to rehabilitate the bridge and complete the work in late December.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone and a 17-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

This bridge is part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program.

