CHS Softball Improves To 16-6 With 10-0 Win Over Penney

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down the Penney Hornets 10-0 on Monday.

Kinlei Boley put on a show in the circle for Chillicothe. She pitched all six innings and shut out Penney only giving up two hits, while striking out 10.

Chillicothe outhit Penney 13-2 in the six innings on Monday. Five different Chillicothe players had multiple hits in the victory. Kirsten Dunn, Hope Helton, Kinlei Boley, Adra Stretch, and Lanie Epperson each had two hits. Dunn led the way with 3 RBIs on the night.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to St. Pius X to take on the Warriors at 4:30 pm.

