Lady Hornets Tennis Drops Nail Biter To Marshall 5-4

The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis team lost a hard fought battle to Marshall 5-4 on Monday. The outcome was not decided until the second-to-last game of the night.

The Lady Hornets lost all three doubles matches, starting the dual down 3-0. Carpenter and BeVelle lost to Evans and Huston 6-8, Washburn and Garr lost to Russel and Kueker 6-8, and Kieffer and Crowe lost to Escarte and King 5-8.

The Hornets stepped it up with dominant singles play after that, though. Carpenter beat Evans 8-4. Washburn beat Huston 8-1. Kieffer beat Escarte 8-6. Crowe beat King 8-4.

The last two matches of the night went back and forth with multiple lead changes, but in the end, Garr and BeVelle both lost 6-8 against Russel and Kueker respectively.

Coach Chambers thought this dual was great preparation heading into Districts this weekend because all of her athletes saw such high-quality competition and held their own well.

In the JV matches, the girls saw lots of success and were able to all fit in Pro-8 sets, which can be a rarity in JV play:

Pfaff and Morgan won 8-6

Shira and Thomas won 9-7

George and Boon lost 4-8

Clark and Mathews won 8-6

England and Shafiq won 9-7

Leppin and Morgan won 8-5

Pfaff and Shira won 8-2 The Lady Hornets Tennis team is back in action on Tuesday at Maryville at 4 pm.

