CHS XC Boys And Girls Each Finish 1st At Irish Invite

The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both placed 1st at the Irish Invite on Tuesday.

Head Coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s performance.

“Krug Park is no joke! It is half asphalt, so they can’t wear their spikes, and half trail through woods with a few giant hills, one named Big Mama. It’s definitely not one of our easier courses, but they ran it so well tonight! Many of them finished 2-3 minutes faster than they did last year, which is pretty amazing!

Varsity Girls: Perfect Score! 1st- Lydia Gabrielson – 23:05 (huge PR) 2nd- Yoo Jung Lee – 23:43 3rd- Juliann Gabrielson – 24:23 4th – Kaylynn Cranmer – 24:58 (4yr career PR) 5th- Alice Hurtgen – 25:13 7th – Myli Johansen – 25:43 (in her 2nd ever Varsity race) Varsity Boys: 1st – Luke Thompson – 18:14 2nd – Cain Evans – 18:15 5th – Laik Graham – 19:03 9th- Alton Keller – 19:28 (Career PR) 11th – Austin Lyford – 19:44 13th – Clayton Savage – 20:36 JV Boys: 1st – Carter Shipers – 20:25 3rd- Trace Akers – 21:28 6th – Anthony Eckert – 22:44 9th – Landyn Peterson – 23:01 Individual Results:

The Hornets are back in action on Saturday at Savannah at 9 am.

