Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe

A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area.

Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on what they see locally.

Burchett says human trafficking is a broad term.

The event will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church – Family Life Center. It is FREE and will be from 9:00 am to Noon. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is available at livcohealthcenter.com, follow the link on that page or call 660-646-5506.

