School Bus & Trash Truck Minor Crash
A bus driver had minor injuries in an accident near Unionville Wednesday morning. State Troopers report at about 6:25 am, 39-year-old Miranda J Rea of Unionville was driving a school bus, westbound on US 136 in Putnam County. A trash truck driven by 47-year-old Toby L Street of Trenton was eastbound, and the vehicles met in a curve. The mirrors of the vehicles struck, causing minor damage. Rea had minor injuries from the incident and was treated at the scene. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.