Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

In Daviess County, Troopers made two arrests.

At 11:50 am, 41-year-old Reginald Alex of Higginsville was arrested for alleged driving while suspended and on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a DWI charge. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

At 11:05 pm, Troopers arrested 51-year-old Lori A Nightingale of Kansas City on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a speeding charge. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

