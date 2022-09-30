Carrollton Town Council To Have Public Hearing

A public hearing for Planning and Zoning will be held as part of the Carrollton Town Council meeting on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall.

The public hearing is to discuss gravel driveways and square footage of a new building at 206 West Washington in Carrollton.

On the agenda for the regular town council meeting, the council will consider approval of the items from Planning and Zoning.

New business includes:

Designation of $25,000 in ARPA funds for the YMCA

Consider demolition bids for houses at 105 East Lincoln and 407 West Benton.

Consider amending an ordinance for replacing the street after it is dug up.

Consider amending the municipal code for driveways and entrances to private property.

A closed executive session is also planned to follow the regular meeting.

Share this: Tweet



