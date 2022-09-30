Drought Conditions In Northwest Missouri

The USGS Drought Monitor indicates Northwest Missouri is Abnormally Dry or in a Moderate Drought, with a few counties in a Severe Drought.

In the local area:

Abnormally Dry counties include Daviess and Grundy County

Moderate Drought counties include Caldwell, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan Counties.

Severe Drought is indicated for most of Carroll County.

Abnormally Dry means the area is experiencing short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures

Moderate Drought means there is some damage to crops, pastures and streams, reservoirs, or wells are low, and some water shortages may be developing

Severe Drought means crop and pasture losses are likely and water shortages are common.

Since the start of 2022, Chillicothe has received 32.13 inches of rain, about .65 of an inch below normal. For the last 12 months, the total rainfall of 39.67 inches, about .49 of an inch below normal.

