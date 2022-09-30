Hornets Soccer Drops Close One To Saint Paul 3-2

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team fell to Saint Paul 3-2 on Thursday night. The Hornets outshot Saint Paul 19-5, but it was not enough to come away with the victory.

Saint Paul was able to net 3 of their five shots on goal, with two goals coming from Leonardo Leao Cruvinel and one from Azarias Gemechu. Gemechu’s goal came with just under three minutes to play and ended up being the game winner.

Josh Adams and Jackson Reeter each scored a goal for the Hornets assisted by Gabe Hansen.

The tough loss moves CHS Soccer to a 3-8-1 record, and they are back in action next Thursday at home against St. Pius X at 5 pm.

Share this: Tweet



