Nelson Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Wisconsin Brothers

Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer entered a plea of guilty to two counts of first-degree Murder. Nelson was in Cass County Court Friday morning for the plea hearing. He was sentenced by Judge R. Micheal Wagner to two life sentences without parole. All other charges have been dropped.

Nelson was arrested after an investigation began in July of 2019 for the disappearance of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Wisconsin. The two had come to Braymer to meet with Nelson for payment in a cattle deal.

Prosecutors said Nelson killed the brothers and disposed of the bodies. He also moved their vehicle from the farm.

Nelson still faces charges in a federal court. He is expected in court Monday.

