Livingston Co. Sheriff Investigates Report Of Firearm At SW

A report of a possible firearm at Southwest School was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to the school and seized potential evidence from a vehicle parked in the school lot. Sheriff Steve Cox says the items seized include an “Orbeez” style toy gun, 2 pocket knives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun (electronic device) and a minor amount of marijuana. No firearms or ammunition were found.

Cox says they do not have information on any direct threat (s) of violence to individuals and/or the school at this time.

The school officials are aware of the issue and have and/or are taking administrative action.

