Two Daviess County Accidents Result in Minor Injuries

Two accidents in Daviess County over the weekend left three with minor injuries.

State Troopers report at about 7:00 am Sunday, 55-year-old Bobby A Bush of Rockwell, TX was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a crash on I-35, 6 miles north of Cameron. The report states Bush was northbound and ran off the east side of the road, striking a sign. He was wearing a safety belt.

Sunday at about 5:30 am, 32-year-old Cassandra A Hobbs of Kansas City was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north of Cameron, when she ran off the right side of the roadway and her semi overturned onto the passenger side of the roadway. Hobbs and her one-year-old passenger had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. They were not properly restrained.

