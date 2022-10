0The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on a variance request for a property at 213 Church Street. The request was made by Cory and Leslie Minnis, to build an Ag Structure, with a 12-foot setback off the property line.

The public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Adjustment meeting Monday at 6:00 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

This is open to all interested parties.

