Additional Bookings For Livingston County

Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000

At 5:30 Thursday morning, Jackson County officers arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman of Independence for alleged Failure to obey a judge’s order on a charge of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

At 9:00 Thursday morning, 50-year-old Stephanie Marie Brownsberger of Kansas City was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged leaving the scene of an accident and on a Probation violation for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $25,000.

37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming of Seymor was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport. Bond is set at $1,000.

