FAFSA Frenzy At Chillicothe High School

A FAFSA Frenzy event will be held at the Chillicothe High School on October 12th. Cindy Baker from the High School says they will help students and parents to start the FAFSA application.

Baker recommends students that want to start the application that evening begin by getting their FSA ID. This is an ID for the student and one parent. https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

She says if you wish to complete the application that night, you will need some additional information.

The FAFSA Frenzy at the Chillicothe High School is October 12th at 6:00 pm

At the event, they will also have information about scholarship opportunities.

