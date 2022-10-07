Chillicothe Volleyball Falls To Savannah In Five Sets
The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team lost to Savannah in five sets on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets got up two sets to zero after winning set one 25-1 and set two 25-22. Savannah came all the way back, winning the final three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-21, and 15-3.
Ava Leamer had 15 kills for the Lady Hornets. Lyla Beetsma had 21 digs and Jessica Reeter had 32 assists.
The JV team lost in two sets 27-25 and 25-21. The C Team fell in two sets as well 25-22 and 25-22.
The Lady Hornets are back in action on Monday at Hamilton at 5 pm.