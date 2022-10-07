Hornets Football Falls to Savannah; Moves To 4-3 On The Season

The Chillicothe High School Football team fell 21-7 to Savannah on Friday night to drop to 4-3 on the season.

Savannah jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two one-yard touchdowns from junior running back Cade Chappell in the first half. Chillicothe struggled to get the offense moving and went into the halftime break with a 14-0 deficit.

Savannah opened the second half by driving deep into Chillicothe territory when a snap went over the head of senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck and Chillicothe pounced on it.

The turnover gave Chillicothe the energy it needed, and they drove down the field and punched in a touchdown on a two-yard scamper from Silas Midgyett, his eighth of the season. This brought the score to 14-7 late in the third quarter.

It was back and forth for the rest of the game with neither offense able to punch it in. But finally, Savannah was able to put together a game ending touchdown drive in the middle of the fourth quarter capped off by a third Chappell touchdown, this time from three yards out to win 21-7.

Savannah keeps their undefeated season alive and moves to 7-0 on the year. Chillicothe drops to 4-3 on the season.

The Hornets are back in action next Friday at 7 pm at Home against Odessa.

