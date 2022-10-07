Lady Hornets Softball Beats Blair Oaks In State Championship Rematch

The Chillicothe High School Softball team traveled to the University of Missouri on Thursday night for a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game. The Lady Hornets used an explosion in the 6th inning to take a 8-5 victory.

Blair Oaks found themselves leading 5-0 heading into the bottom of the 5th. The Lady Hornets’ bats finally got going in that half inning where they used three hits and two walks to tally three runs to make it 5-3 heading into the 6th inning.

Chillicothe retired Blair Oaks in one, two, three fashion in the top of the 6th. Then the fireworks came.

Tatum Palmer started off the bottom of the 6th inning with a double. Then, Hadley Beemer got on with a single and advanced Palmer to third base. With two runners on, Tori Stoner knocked in an RBI single to score Palmer from third to bring the Lady Hornets within one run (5-4).

Hope Helton got hit by a pitch to load the bases right before Kinlei Boley came up to the plate. Blair Oaks had already walked Boley three times in the game, but with the bases loaded that was not an option. Boley made them pay.

She stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam to left field to give Chillicothe their first lead of the game, 8-5. If that was not enough, she walked to the mound in the top of the 7th inning to close out the game.

She struck out two and forced a pop out on another batter for the final three outs of the game to give Chillicothe the 8-5 victory.

The Lady Hornets will close out their regular season at home on Saturday at 10 am against Hannibal.

