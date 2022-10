A Purdin man died in a rollover crash involving a farm tractor Thursday near Purdin. Sixty-five-year-old Dale L Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Falk Road, 2 miles northeast of Purdin. The crash happened about 4:10 pm, when Floyd was eastbound and ran off the road on a Bridge abutment and the tractor overturned into a creek.

