City Boards Meet Tuesday

Two Chillicothe City Boards will meet Tuesday at City Hall.

At 5:15 pm, the Chillicothe Airport Advisory Board meets in Council Chambers to consider old or new business and hear from the Airport Director, Toby Calivere.

At 5:30, the Board of Adjustments will meet in Council Chambers for a meeting rescheduled due to lack of a quorum. The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing for a variance requested by Cory & Leslie Minnis for a property at 213 Church Street. This is to construct an ag structure with a 12-foot setback.

Both meetings are open to the public.

