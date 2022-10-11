Chillicothe Police Reports For Friday – Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 113 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:53am, Report of Trespassing from premises in the 1300 block of Third Street. A suspect has been identified and investigation continuing.

3:14pm, 2 Vehicle , non-injury crash on Hornet Rd. near High School. One driver was cited for following too closely; involved in accident.

9:27 pm, Officer made a traffic stop and on contact with the driver, the juvenile operator was found in possession of alcoholic beverages. The juvenile was brought to the PD, Juvenile Authority was contacted and the subject was released to their parent.

Officers are also working a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man over the weekend. Officers and Detectives have received information and are conducting follow-up investigation of the incident. If you have any information about the incident, contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Two-hundred-eighteen calls for service were handled by the CDP Friday – Sunday.

Friday

01:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a Leaving the Scene accident. Upon arrival Officers found the reporting party had also left. Officers gathered statements from the victim and a witness. They are also gathering video camera footage and the investigation continues.

09:21 p.m., Officers responded to a vehicle with its tires slashed in the 1400 block of Dorney Dr.

Saturday,

04:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington St. for possible property damage. Officers photographed the possible damage.

06:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Locust St. in reference to illegal dumping.

Sunday,

02:47 a.m., While on patrol Officers observed a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Washington St. The vehicle was parked in a business parking lot which was closed. Officers entered the parking lot to check the vehicle., and the vehicle exited the parking lot. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was placed under arrest for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

03:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Calhoun St. for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival the Officers began live-saving measures. The male was then transported by Chillicothe EMS. An investigation is ongoing.

02:14 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Third Street in reference to missing juveniles. After proactive searching for the juveniles Officers were able to locate them. Officers contacted the Livingston County Juvenile’s Office to assist with the juveniles.

06:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Henry St. where a citizen had located drug paraphernalia. Officers collected and safely disposed of the drug paraphernalia.

06:59 p.m., Officers conducted a proactive vehicle check in the 100 block of Elm St. Upon contact with the vehicle it was determined that a woman in the vehicle was a suspect in a theft case. She was arrested and transported to Grundy County Jail.

