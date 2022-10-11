CHS Boys Soccer Blows Out Lafayette 8-2; Jacob Adams Tallies Hat Trick

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Lafayette easily on Tuesday night with an 8-2 victory. Junior Jacob Adams starred for the Hornets offensively while notching a hat trick.

Adams got the scoring started with two quick goals in the first 11 minutes. Jackson Reeter, Wyatt Brandsgaard, and Gabe Hansen each tacked on a goal to give Chillicothe a 5-0 lead at the halftime break.

Jacob Adams completed his hat trick one minute into the second half with his third goal of the evening. Sam Reeter and Jonny Sanchez each scored one goal for Chillicothe to give the Hornets eight on the night.

Ethan Zeit and Drake Losson each scored a goal in the second half for Lafayette, and the final score ended up being 8-2.

Carson Steele played the entire game in net for the Hornets and only gave up two goals while tallying eight saves.

Chillicothe is back in action on Thursday at Benton at 5 pm.

Share this: Tweet



