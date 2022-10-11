City Council Approves School’s Request For Funding Of Safety Film

As the Chillicothe R-II School District is preparing to open bids for a protective film for the windows at the Chillicothe Elementary School, the Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, requested assistance from the City and CMU with ARPA Funds. The School Resource Officer Mike Lewis was looking into impact and bullet resistant laminate that can be applied to the windows at CES to improve safety and provide officers additional time to arrive and take action at the school.

10-11 CES x1

Wiebers requested a total of $25,000 from the City and CMU. The council has the funds available from the APRA funds received and has committed its portion ($12,500). CMU General Manager Matt Hopper told the council they have worked out an in-kind commitment to provide funding.

The laminate is expected to be installed on the classroom windows inside the buildings over the holiday break in December.

