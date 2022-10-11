CMS Softball Captures Undefeated Season

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team finished the season 14-0 with a 15-0 victory over Trenton on Monday.

Landry Marsh was on the mound for four innings allowing two hits and no runs, while walking zero and striking out nine.

The girls had 14 hits. Hope Donoho and Lexy Smith both had home runs. Ellie Acree went 3-3 at the plate. Lydia Bonderer and Hope Donoho each had three RBIs.

The Lady Hornets finish the season 14-0 while outscoring their opponents 175-21.

Share this: Tweet



