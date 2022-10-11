Grass Fire East of Chillicothe

A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232.  The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field.  Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help.  The fire spread across a field and into some timber.  About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.

A farmer also used a disc to create a fire break around the burning area.

The fire crews were on the scene for about two hours.

 

