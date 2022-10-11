NCMC Foundation Offers Estate Planning

An Estate Planning Seminar will be offered FREE, on October 26th. The NCMC Foundation Board is offering a program that will provide attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session or can they submit questions or topics to discuss in the program.

The Free Estate Planning seminar will be held in Room 107 at Cross Hall on the NCMC Campus in Trenton.

Executive Director of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors, Alicia Endicott, says the event is to provide a basic overview of estate planning and allow participants to ask general questions

RSVP’s are required to attend and can be made by calling the Foundation Office at 660-357-6415

