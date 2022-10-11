Two Crashes Leave Three Injured

Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday.

At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.

At about 6:45 pm in Daviess County, 31-year-old Austin W Constant of Hot Springs Arkansas was northbound and ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Constant and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian E Davis of Hot Springs, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

