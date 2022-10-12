Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday.

In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm, troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler G Harper of Hale for alleged possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also arrested on 7 warrants. Five warrants from Livingston County and one each from Linn and Morgan Counties.

