Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday.

In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding.  He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm, troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler G Harper of Hale for alleged possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.  He was also arrested on 7 warrants.  Five warrants from Livingston County and one each from Linn and Morgan Counties.

