Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.

9:52 am, Officers took a report of theft from the 900 block of S Washington Street. Officers have identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

10:00 am, Officers observed a subject near 2nd and Slack Streets believed to have been involved in a previously reported Leaving the Scene incident in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The 63-year-old was cited for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

10:54 am, Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Woodcrest Dr. The investigation is ongoing.

1:51 pm, Officers at the Chillicothe Police Department took a report of a one car non-injury motor vehicle accident near Clay and Washington Streets. The investigation is continuing.

3:38 pm, Officer assisted Sheriff’s Department on an arrest in the 300 block of W. Business 36 Highway.

3:57 pm, Officers responded to a report of a powerline down in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities were already there to cut the line, clearing the street.

4:46 pm, Officers responded to a two-car, non-injury accident at Washington and Green Streets. A citation was issued for Following Too Closely.

Officers also handled numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations, and building security checks.

