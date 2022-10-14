Hornets Football’s Comeback Comes Up Just Short

The Chillicothe High School Football team took on Odessa on Friday night in what was a wild game. Odessa came away with a 36-35 victory after a furious Hornets comeback attempt came up just short.

Odessa got the scoring started with a two-yard touchdown from senior running back Zane Palmer to take an early 6-0 lead. A 33-yard field goal from senior kicker Stryder Sumy increased the Bulldogs lead to 9-0 late in the 1st quarter.

Chillicothe responded with a touchdown of their own on a 57-yard touchdown run from senior Brock Miller where he absolutely floored a defender en route to the score to make it 9-7.

Odessa punched in another just before half to make it 15-7 on a one-yard touchdown from Palmer. The Bulldogs added on another touchdown on the first drive of the 2nd half with a 38-yard touchdown run from Palmer, his third of the game.

Odessa took a three possession lead when junior quarterback Douryun D’Obron connected with junior tight end Gage Westerhold for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 29-7.

Chillicothe would not go away, and on the first play of the ensuing drive, Silas Midgyett took it 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 29-13. Odessa responded with a long drive capped off by Palmer’s fourth touchdown of the night from seven yards out to make it 36-13.

The Hornets responded with a three-yard touchdown from Brock Miller to make it 36-21. Senior Max Wagers kicked a beautiful onside kick that the Hornets recovered to bring life back into Jerry Litton Stadium.

They drove right down and punched in a QB sneak with Griff Bonderer from one yard out to make it 36-29. Wagers came up huge with another onside kick, this time of the pooch variety and set up Chillicothe with a chance to tie or take the lead trailing by 7.

The Hornets drove down and punched it in on a 28-yard touchdown from Silas Midgyett to bring the score to 36-35 with under four minutes remaining. Chad Smith and company decided to go for the two-point conversion to try and take the lead. They handed it off to Midgyett and he got stuffed about one foot short of the goal line to keep the score at 36-35 Odessa.

Chillicothe tried to get the ball back on defense, but Odessa was able to run the clock out for the win.

The Hornets move to 4-4 on the season, and travel to Benton next Friday at 7 pm for the final regular season game of the year.

