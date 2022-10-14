School Board To Consider Bids And Discuss Construction

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will consider bids for bullet-resistant laminate for windows at the Chillicothe Elementary School as part of the agenda Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

The meeting will begin with recognition of students at Field Elementary School, including for Special Olympics, Goal Getters with Data Binders, and Grand River Tech Tadpoles

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will have an update on the CES Expansion project. Bids are due October 26th

New Business includes APRA Grant Funds for projects at GRTS, the bullet and impact-resistant laminate bids for CES, and a discussion about the Surplus Auction scheduled for October 21st.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

Share this: Tweet



