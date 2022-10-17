CHS Softball Wins 2nd Straight District Championship

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Savannah 2-0 to win the Class 3 District 8 Championship on Saturday.

Kinlei Boley shined on the rubber, holding Savannah to just 2 hits. Jolie Bonderer went 3-3 at the plate with a double and two singles.

The Lady Hornets outhit the Savages 5-2 on the game. They took their 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning on a passed ball that scored Jolie Bonderer from 3rd base, and never looked back.

The Lady Hornets are now 26-6 on the year, and look to continue their 11-game win streak on Thursday in the State Quarterfinal against Oak Grove.

