MoDOT Roadwork Planned This Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation is transitioning to fall and preparing to the winter season, but there are still several projects taking place in the area counties. they include…

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.

Carroll County

US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through October. A 12-foot width restricition is in place.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z through October

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S Route 65 to the Livingston County line through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance over Cottonwood Creek, Oct. 17 – 20. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from US 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through early November.

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Oct. 18 – 21

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route F – Pothole patching, Oct. 17 – 21

Linn County

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 17 – 21

US 36 – Permit work just east of Laclede, Oct. 18 – 20

Livingston County

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

US 36 – RAMP CLOSED from eastbound US 36 to US 65 for pothole patching, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

US 65 – Pothole patching under US 36, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane in both directions.

Share this: Tweet



