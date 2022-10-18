Arrest And Investigations By Chillicothe Police

One-hundred-eleven calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

9:13 am, Officers responded to the 800 block of Calhoun Street for an assault. Upon arrival the suspect was gone and the victim declined treatment from EMS. A written statement was gathered and photographs were taken. Investigation continuing.

9:53 am, Officers at the Police Department took a report of stolen property. The investigation is continuing.

10:58 am, Officers at the police department took a report of stealing. A suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

5:23 pm, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Third Street for a property damage report. Upon arrival, Officers observed a damaged mailbox. Photographs were taken and Officers are waiting on the victim to come in to give a written statement.

5:35 pm, Officers conducted a pedestrian check in the 1300 block of Third Street. One subject was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center for a 24-hour hold after being cleared for confinement.

