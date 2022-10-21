Hunter Education Class In Cowgill

A Free Hunter Education Class will be available in Cowgill on November 3rd. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.

The session in Cowgill is November 3rd from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cowgill School. Register at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pz.

The skills session classes are for students ages 11 and older. The certification course can be completed online by hunters ages 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters ages 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC offices in St. Joseph and Chillicothe, or they can be ordered online for free at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zox.

