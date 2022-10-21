Resurfacing Postponed

A resurfacing project in Putnam and Sullivan counties, which was scheduled to begin Monday has been postponed due to weather. A new starting date for the project has not yet been determined.

When work begins, the contractor plans to have two crews working at the same time for the remainder of 2022. Crews will work until temperatures drop too low for the resurfacing material.

The roadways will narrow to one lane daily, during daylight hours, with flaggers and a pilot car to direct motorists through the work zones. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place while the work zones are active.

The contractor plans to complete following routes in 2023, weather permitting. All schedules are subject to change:

Putnam County Route N from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Livonia

Putnam County Route FF from U.S. Route 136 to Route W

Putnam County Route F from Route 5 to Route 129

Sullivan County Route M from Route 5 to Route 129

Putnam/Sullivan County Route KK from Route K in Putnam County to Route EE in Sullivan County

Putnam County Route EE from U.S. Route 136 to Route K

The schedule for the following routes has not yet been determined. All routes are scheduled to be complete by the end of June 2023.

Linn County Route CC from Route O/V at the Sullivan County line to Route C

Linn County Route O from Route 5 in Browning to Route CC/V at the Sullivan County line

Linn County Route V from Route M to the end of state maintenance, except where Route V coincides with Route C

Putnam/Sullivan County Route BB from Route EE in Putnam County to Route K in Sullivan County

Sullivan County Route U from Route C to Route O at the Linn County line

Sullivan County Route V from Route C to Route O/CC at the Linn County line

