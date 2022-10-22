MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 10-24

MoDOT continues to move into the fall maintenance and finishing up the summer construction projects. The MoDOT roadwork scheduled for the week of October 24th in the local counties includes:

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.

Carroll County

US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through October.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December.

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z through October

Route Z – Resurfacing project from US 65 to the Livingston County line through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.

Daviess County

Route BB – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Oct. 24 – 27

I-35 – Concrete replacements

northbound at mile marker 73, Oct. 25 – 26.

southbound at mile marker 77, Oct. 26 – 27.

southbound at mile marker 72, Oct. 27 – 28.

The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Oct. 26 – 28

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December.

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 28

Linn County

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 30

Livingston County

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

