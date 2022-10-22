MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 10-24
MoDOT continues to move into the fall maintenance and finishing up the summer construction projects. The MoDOT roadwork scheduled for the week of October 24th in the local counties includes:
Caldwell County
I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.
Carroll County
US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through October.
US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December.
Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.
US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December.
Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.
Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z through October
Route Z – Resurfacing project from US 65 to the Livingston County line through November
Chariton County
US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December.
Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.
Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.
Daviess County
Route BB – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Oct. 24 – 27
I-35 – Concrete replacements
northbound at mile marker 73, Oct. 25 – 26.
southbound at mile marker 77, Oct. 26 – 27.
southbound at mile marker 72, Oct. 27 – 28.
The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.
Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Oct. 26 – 28
Grundy County
US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December.
Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 28
Linn County
Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 30
Livingston County
US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November.
Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.