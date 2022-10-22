MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 10-24

MoDOT Roadwork Scheduled in the Area

MoDOT continues to move into the fall maintenance and finishing up the summer construction projects.  The MoDOT roadwork scheduled for the week of October 24th in the local counties includes:

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.

Carroll County

US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through October.

US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December.

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound US 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December.

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December.

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route D to Route Z through October

Route Z – Resurfacing project from US 65 to the Livingston County line through November

Chariton County

US 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November.

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November.

Daviess County

Route BB – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Oct. 24 – 27

I-35 – Concrete replacements

northbound at mile marker 73, Oct. 25 – 26.

southbound at mile marker 77, Oct. 26 – 27.

southbound at mile marker 72, Oct. 27 – 28.

The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Oct. 26 – 28

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December.

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 28

Linn County

Route V – Pothole patching, Oct. 24 – 30

Livingston County

US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

