10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts

Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.

The full list of the state parks that will be closed for specific dates to allow the managed deer hunts includes:

Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park – Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 3-4

Robertsville State Park – Nov. 5-6

Crowder State Park – Dec. 10-11

Cuivre River State Park – Nov. 5-6

Harry S Truman State Park – Nov. 5-6

Mark Twain State Park – Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 10-11

Montauk State Park – Nov. 5-6

Pershing State Park – Dec. 10-11

Francois State Park – Dec. 3-4

Stockton State Park – Nov. 5-6

