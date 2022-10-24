Chillicothe Girls Tennis Finishes 4th In The State

Chillicothe Girls Tennis captured 4th at State Team Tennis over the weekend. The Lady Hornet Netters fell to the returning State Champions on Friday in the MSHSAA Tennis Final Four.

Chillicothe competed against Kennett-Holcomb High Schools. Washburn and Garr captured a hard fought Doubles win against the pair they lost to last week in a tie-break at Individual State. Washburn’s serves and Garr’s net shots won point after point to eventually come away with an 8-6 win.

Carpenter and BeVelle lost in Doubles to Holcomb’s newly crowned Doubles State Champions from last week (1-8). Kieffer and Crowe also lost in Doubles (1-8). Then, Carpenter, Kieffer, and Crowe fell in Singles in straight sets, so the remaining matches were ended as Kennett-Holcomb clenched a back-to-back team trip to the State Championship (1-5).

On Saturday, the Lady Hornets competed in the consolation bracket of the MSHSAA Final Four competition. The team faced the highly successful girls from Notre Dame de Sion of Kansas City.

The Hornet team lost in the Dual 0-5, but Coach Chambers asserted, “All six Chillicothe varsity athletes played the matches of their lives. The score might not reflect it, but our players have never hit harder, hustled to more balls, or kept up with such impressive hits across the court as they did this Saturday. Each Lady Hornet won games in their Singles/Doubles matches, and that was a major accomplishment in itself based on the level of play from Sion. Our team left proud and confident of the high quality tennis we had just displayed against such worthy opponents.”

Notre Dame de Sion will graduate no seniors this year, returning all six starters, and Coach Chambers looks forward to building them into her regular season schedule next year to increase her team’s level of play moving forward.

Carpenter and BeVelle lost 3-8 in No. 1 Doubles.

Washburn and Garr lost 6-8 in No. 2 Doubles.

Kieffer and Crowe lost 0-8 in No. 3 Doubles.

Kieffer lost 1-6, 0-6 in No. 5 Singles.

Crowe lost 0-6, 0-6 in No. 6 Singles.

The other matches were left unfinished after five team losses, but in the other four singles matches, all Lady Hornet netters had won games and some were winning individually before the match was called.

