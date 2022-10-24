November Election – State Ballot Issues – Amendment 1

The Missouri ballot for November 8th includes five statewide ballot issues. Four are “amendments” and the fifth is a Constitutional Convention Question.

The first is “Amendment 1.” It reads as follows…

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and

allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office provides “Fair Ballot Language” to help voters understand the question.

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to grant the General Assembly statutory authority to invest state funds and also expand the state treasurer’s investment options. Currently the Constitution grants the General Assembly no statutory investment authority and limits the treasurer’s investment options. This amendment will allow the General Assembly by statute to determine investment avenues for the state treasurer to invest state funds, as well as allow the state treasurer to invest in municipal securities.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution and limit the treasurer to investing state funds only in those investment options currently approved by the Constitution.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Share this: Tweet



