Senator Roy Blunt will participate in press events Tuesday in the region.

At 11:15, Blunt will visit Grand River Mutual Telephone in Princeton.

At 12:15 He will meet with the Harrison County Commissioners’ office

At 2:45, Blunt will meet with the Gentry County Commissioners’ office

At 4:05, Blunt will meet with the Gallatin City Administrator.

