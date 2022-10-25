Galt Man Has Serious Injuries In Crash

A Galt man received serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 6, near Gallatin. State Troopers report 51-year-old Jay D Blackburn was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash at about 4:05 pm. According to the report, Blackburn was eastbound and had slowed for traffic and was run into from behind by a full-sized pick-up driven by 24-year-old Chad R Withrow of Windham, Maine. Withrow was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a safety belt.

