November Election – State Ballot Issues – Amendment 3

The Missouri ballot for November 8th includes five statewide ballot issues. Four are “amendments” and the fifth is a Constitutional Convention Question.

Amendment 3 deals with recreational marijuana. The official ballot language reads:

Amendment 3

Official Ballot Title:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;

require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;

allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;

establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;

issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and

impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?

State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one.

The amendment would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution and the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes will remain prohibited under current law. Medical marijuana would remain unchanged.

If passed, this measure will impose a 6 percent tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.

