November Election – State Ballot Issues – Amendment 4

The Missouri ballot for November 8th includes five statewide ballot issues. Four are “amendments” and the fifth is a “Constitutional Convention Question”.

Amendment 4 is about funding for “a police force in Missouri established by a state board of police commissioners”. There is only one police force that fits that description. It is located in Kansas City. The official ballot language reads:

Amendment 4

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities. Currently, the only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, Missouri.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding the funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Share this: Tweet



