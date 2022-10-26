Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

In Sullivan County at about 10:55 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas W Hoff of Green Castle on several charges, including alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and Scotland County warrants for alleged burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.

In Caldwell County at about 3:50 pm, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Shawna M Oneth of Liberty on a Mercer County warrant for traffic violations. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

