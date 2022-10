Chillicothe’s annual celebration of Halloween, BooFest, will be Monday evening in Downtown Chillicothe. Main Street Chillicothe Director Tomie Walker says it is a safe alternative for the kids.

Walker says BooFest will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Several businesses from outside the downtown area will be downtown for Boofest, including the Children’s Library – with books for the kids.

Share this: Tweet