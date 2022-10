There are a few days remaining for nominations for the Grand Marshal for the 76th annual Chillicothe Holiday. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says they are accepting nominations.

The nominations are open until October 29th and selection will be made by November 4th. The link to the nomination form the Holiday Parade Grand Marshal is http://tinyurl.com/2022paradegm. You can also call 660-646-4050.

